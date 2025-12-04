Several former senior Israeli officials took part in a debate on the two-state solution on Wednesday in Meridian Hall in downtown Toronto, as part of the Munk Debates series.

The Munk Debates are a series of public debates on major policy issues, established by philanthropists Peter and Melanie Munk. Held semi-annually in Toronto, these debates feature prominent thinkers engaging in discussions on significant current issues and are run by the Aurea Foundation. Recent topics have also included artificial intelligence, and the state of liberalism.

The debate centered around a theoretical proposal: "Be it Resolved, it is in Israel’s national interest to support a two-state solution." The speakers were each allotted time to present their position, rebuttals, and a 'cross examination' section of questions by the moderator. The audience was anonymously polled repeatedly throughout the debate, showing both their opinion on the two-state solution and whether what they had heard changed their mind.

Arguing in favour of the resolution was former Israeli Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and mayor of Jerusalem, Ehud Olmert. His debate partner was Tzipi Livni, who served as Israel’s Justice and Foreign Minister and the country’s chief peace negotiator in 2008 and 2014. Arguing against the resolution was the celebrated historian, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, and deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Michael Oren. His debate partner was Ayelet Shaked, who most recently served as Israel’s Justice Minister and Minister of the Interior.

One participant told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that the protesters attempted to enter the hall on four separate occasions, heckling the speakers and shouting slogans against Israel. Nevertheless, the debate carried on. "The moderator began by saying that there might be disruptions, but they would be dealt with, and that the debate would happen regardless. Everyone cheered for that."

Protest against Munk Debate Arutz Sheva

Anti-Israel groups campaigned against the event in the days leading up to it and demonstrated during the event in an attempt to prevent it. Dozens of Toronto police lined up outside the event to keep the peace. Several groups decried the event for not including Palestinian Arab representatives, and tried to have it cancelled for violating Toronto's municipal human rights policy.

Toronto Today reported that the speaking lineup was not merely an omission, either, but a conscious decision to exclude Palestinian Arabs. Rudyard Griffiths, co-founder and chair of the Munk Debates, explained, “Before we can even enter into negotiations, Israel itself needs to figure out if, when, how, and where a Palestinian state could and should exist. That is the debate, in a sense, that has to happen now. It’s a prequel to that larger conversation.”