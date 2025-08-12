Israel is considering sending its hostage talks delegation back to Doha for talks with Qatari officials, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

Two sources stated that efforts are underway to secure a comprehensive deal that would secure the release of all of the remaining hostages, as other nations seek to prevent the IDF operation to conquer Gaza City that was approved last week.

Earlier, a delegation of senior Hamas officials reportedly traveled to Cairo to discuss efforts to revive ceasefire negotiations with Egyptian officials.

The US, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt hope that a deal can be reached before the IDF begins its operation in Gaza City. Should a deal to release all of the hostages be reached, Israel would be required to withdraw from much of Gaza and release imprisoned terrorists. Talks would then be held on a permanent ceasefire and the disarmament and removal of Hamas from power.

Yesterday, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected any partial deal that does not see the release of all of the hostages. Sources close to Netanyahu stated that the Prime Minister will be willing to negotiate under the conditions that he set for the end of the war, and only if all the hostages are returned - all of them. Until then, Israel will not negotiate on a deal that does not return all of the hostages.