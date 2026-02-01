Survivors of captivity and families of hostages published an unusually sharp attack tonight (Sunday) against Gil Hirsch, the official responsible for hostages and missing persons.

In the statement-which the Hostage Families’ Headquarters emphasized was not official but was published by them-it is alleged that Hirsch acted harshly toward the families, causing, according to them, damage to efforts to bring the hostages home.

The letter opens: “With all that we know and have personally experienced regarding the harsh treatment of families and the damage caused to the return of hostages, it would be better for Mr. Hirsch to remain silent forever."

The families claim that for nearly two years, Hirsch presented them with “a collection of lies and deceptions" and allegedly threatened and coerced them not to speak out against the Prime Minister, while holding an official position and wielding power over them and their relatives held captive by Hamas.

The statement also claims Hirsch’s recent remarks toward the families’ struggle and certain families “constitute a continuation of abuse by other means."

The families recall that during the period when Hirsch was, in their view, responsible for the fate of hostages and missing persons, “he never demanded their return as a top priority."

The letter alleges that surviving hostages endured prolonged torture, murdered hostages were buried “in cursed soil," and 46 hostages “who could have returned alive were killed or died in captivity from lack of medical care."

The families demand that Hirsch resign immediately, claiming he “is nothing more than a political tool seeking protection within the party ahead of the elections."

Signatories include Einav Zangauker, Lishi Miran-Lavi, Bar Godard, Ofri Bibas, Ada Sagi, Arbel Yehud, Alon Adar, Nadav Rudaeff, and Boaz Atzili.

In an interview, Hirsch said: “I had a very hard time with the message of ‘all of them, now.’ If this is a cry and a heartfelt plea, that’s clear. But the expression ‘now,’ creating a sense of urgency? There was no need. When people told me they planned to protest, I asked, ‘Against whom? We’re all supporting you-what are you talking about?’"

He also addressed survivors who said they were strengthened by the protests. “I cannot say I am against solidarity events in Israel regarding the hostages. I support them. They show the strength of the people in Israel. On the other hand, claims linked to these protests of ‘abandonment,’ ‘Mr. Abandonment,’ and stories about sabotaging deals and Israel being obstructive gave Hamas leverage internationally and in negotiations. Even in Israel, it caused us great harm, as if we were sabotaging the deal, while Hamas constantly undermined it."

According to Hirsch: “The claim ‘all of them, now’ never matched Hamas’s plan or the way Sinwar acted-they had a decade-long strategy to tear Israeli society apart and buy time. Every Saturday, a video with slogans created in Israel was released, and Hamas incorporated it into their own. From their perspective, the campaigns were very successful."

“When, immediately after the murder of the six hostages, there is a general strike in the economy, you understand what that does for Hamas. After severe events in Gaza, the anger is not directed at Hamas, which kills and harms the hostages, but at Israeli leadership and government. These events reflect this era-and perhaps this generation-where anything can be said, lies can be told, fake news spreads, and truth is hard to find," he concluded.