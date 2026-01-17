The family of fallen police officer Ran Gvili, whose body is being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, harshly criticized the establishment of a U.S.-backed peace council for Gaza.

Ran’s parents, Talik and Itzik Gvili, strongly criticized the initiative and warned of its implications. “As we wait for our son to be returned, a peace council for Phase B is already being formed," they said. “How can anyone move on to Phase Two? What peace is being discussed, and for whom? Is it peace for those who refuse to return our son despite being obligated to do so under the agreement, and despite commitments made by Israel, the mediators, and the President of the United States?"

In an emotional appeal, the parents urged decision-makers to halt the process. “As a father and mother, we call on everyone involved: do not allow this to happen. Do not abandon Ran and bury us along with him," they said, calling the creation of a Gaza administrative committee under U.S. auspices “a highly problematic step."

The family also directed criticism at the U.S. administration and the approach to Gaza’s reconstruction. “We feel the United States is rushing to rehabilitate Gaza without requiring Hamas to meet its obligations under the agreement," they said.

According to the parents, this approach reflects a dangerous leniency toward Hamas. “This soft treatment of a terrorist organization begins with abandoning Ran and will continue with Hamas remaining armed and dangerous," they warned. “Anyone who gives up on Ran is also giving up on the security of the State of Israel. We trust our prime minister, who has demonstrated firm resolve despite pressure from the U.S. administration, to continue insisting on Ran’s return."

Earlier this evening, the Prime Minister's office criticized the move to establish the peace council as well, calling it contrary to Israeli policy and saying that the decision was not coordinated with Israel.