French President Emmanuel Macron was forced to make an unscheduled call to US President Donald Trump after he found himself blocked from leaving the United Nations headquarters in New York due to security for the American President's motorcade route.

Macron was attempting to reach the French diplomatic mission in New York after addressing the UN on Monday night.

“How are you?” Macron said when he called Trump on his cell phone. “Guess what? I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you!”