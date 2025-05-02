George Washington University has imposed a long-term suspension on the student group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), barring it from campus activities through at least May 18, 2026, student newspaper The GW Hatchet reported on Thursday.

The disciplinary measure follows allegations that the group held unapproved events and barred university officials from attending its programs during March.

The ruling, issued by the Conflict Education and Student Accountability (CESA) panel on April 14 and obtained by The GW Hatchet, mandates that SJP halt all operations both on and off campus. The group is also required to develop a detailed reinstatement plan, and if reinstated, will face a year-long probationary period.

According to the conduct decision, during the suspension, SJP is prohibited from organizing events, distributing materials, spending allocated funds, or representing GWU in any form. Interaction is limited to meetings related to fulfilling sanctions or consulting with an advisor.

SJP did not provide comment on the university’s decision.

This is not SJP’s first disciplinary encounter. The group was previously suspended in November 2023 after projecting messages critical of Israel and the university onto Gelman Library. Additional sanctions were imposed following involvement in a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment in August 2024, including a probationary period that was in effect at the time of the recent violations.

SJP has also been sanctioned by other universities over its anti-Israel activities.

In November of 2023, Columbia University suspended both SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace, citing “repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events” by the two groups.

Previously, Brandeis University announced it is revoking recognition of the campus chapter of SJP, saying the group “openly supports Hamas”.