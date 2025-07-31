The University of Wisconsin-Madison has suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, citing multiple rule violations stemming from a protest held in April during an on-campus event, JNS reported Wednesday.

The suspension, which took effect on July 15 and will remain in place until January 15, 2026, was issued following a university conduct investigation into a protest that disrupted a scheduled appearance by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former US ambassador to the United Nations. The chapter will be placed on disciplinary probation until May 15, 2026, once the suspension ends.

John Lucas, a spokesperson for the university, told JNS that the disciplinary action followed findings that the disruption was “linked to a rally advertised and co-sponsored by SJP.” He confirmed the group had been found in violation of “multiple rules.”

A university hearing committee determined that the SJP chapter violated five policies, including using amplified sound within a restricted area, interfering with university operations, and failing to comply with campus regulations on distributing printed materials, according to a report cited by The Badger Herald.

At the time of the April incident, the group was already under a 10-month disciplinary probation due to activities related to an unauthorized encampment on campus earlier in the spring.

The chapter is currently appealing the university’s decision.

SJP has also been sanctioned by other universities over its anti-Israel activities.

The group was suspended by George Washington University in November 2023 after projecting messages critical of Israel and the university onto Gelman Library. Additional sanctions were imposed following involvement in a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment in August 2024, including a probationary period that was in effect at the time of the recent violations.

In May, George Washington University barred SJP from campus activities through at least May 18, 2026.

In November of 2023, Columbia University suspended both SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace, citing “repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events” by the two groups.

Previously, Brandeis University announced it is revoking recognition of the campus chapter of SJP, saying the group “openly supports Hamas”.