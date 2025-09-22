The Board of Deputies of British Jews on Sunday denounced the announcement by the British government that it had recognized a Palestinian state.

“There will be deep dismay at the Prime Minister's announcement across the Jewish community and among family members of hostages,” the organization said in a statement.

“As we feared and warned, the way the UK has chosen to recognize a Palestinian state has done nothing to advance a ceasefire, free the hostages, stop the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, or advance long-term peace. It may have set those goals back, by reducing pressure on Hamas and enabling them to claim recognition as the 'fruits' of its violence and intransigence,” it added.

“We will continue to press the government on how it will now use Britain's diplomatic leverage to bring about the release of the hostages, two of whom have British family; end Hamas' reign of terror; and meaningfully enhance conditions for peace between Israelis and Palestinians," the statement concluded.

The statement followed the announcement by Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia that those three countries had recognized “the State of Palestine”, in what they described as a coordinated effort to revive prospects for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

A joint statement issued by the governments of the UK and Australia claimed the move is part of a wider international initiative aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, atrocities, and renewed momentum toward peace.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the declaration and said, "I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible October 7th Massacre: you are giving a huge reward for terror. I have another message for you: It won't happen. A Palestinian state will not be created west of the Jordan."

"For years, I have prevented the establishment of this terror state against tremendous pressure from home and abroad. We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path. The answer to the recent attempt to force on us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the US. Just wait," Netanyahu stated.