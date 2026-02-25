Fox News host Sean Hannity praised President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, calling it “iconic," “uplifting," and focused on national revival, security, and prosperity.

Hannity highlighted Trump’s claims of economic gains, falling inflation, record stock market highs, lower mortgage costs, and what the president described as the strongest border security in U.S. history. Hannity also underscored Trump’s emphasis on public safety and stories of victims affected by crimes involving illegal immigrants, including calls for new legislation such as the proposed “Delilah Law."

Hannity sharply criticized Democrats in the chamber, calling them 'soulless' for refusing to applaud achievements or stand to honor victims and their families, as well as U.S. Olympic hockey players recognized during the speech. He argued the address was “not about party politics," but about celebrating American success and resilience.