Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Gaza on Tuesday to assess the situation firsthand as Israel weighs the continuation of IDF operations in the region.

Joined by senior military officials, Katz met with active-duty and reserve soldiers, engaging in direct conversations to hear their insights on the evolving conditions on the ground.

Following the tour and a series of consultations with IDF leadership, Katz finalized his position on the necessary security and political measures required to achieve Israel's objectives in the ongoing conflict. He is expected to present his recommendations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today, followed by a briefing to the full cabinet.

"The goals of this war—defeating Hamas and creating the conditions for the return of our hostages—remain our top priorities. We must take all essential steps to achieve them," Katz stated. "Equally important is the long-term security of Israeli communities, which demands a permanent IDF presence in key strategic zones within Gaza. These zones are critical to preventing future attacks and weapons smuggling."

Katz emphasized that one of the key takeaways from the October 7th attacks is the need to establish a protective buffer between Israeli civilians and hostile forces. "As in other sectors, the IDF must not only engage the enemy but also physically separate them from our communities," he said.

He concluded by affirming the military's readiness to implement any policy decisions made by Israel's leadership. "Once the politcians determine the course, the military will carry it out professionally, as it has throughout the conflict. As Defense Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure that happens, and I will," Katz affirmed.