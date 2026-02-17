The defense establishment is in the midst of examining suspicions of a new smuggling affair with sensitive diplomatic and security implications.

According to a report by i24NEWS, security officials are probing claims that senior criminal elements attempted to bribe foreign personnel at the US headquarters in Kiryat Gat, which handles matters related to Gaza’s rehabilitation, in order to smuggle prohibited goods into Gaza.

The suspicions point to alleged cooperation between Israeli criminals and foreign officials at the US headquarters, with the aim of transferring merchandise into Gaza while generating significant financial profits.

The new affair comes approximately two weeks after indictments were filed in a previous Gaza smuggling case, in which 12 individuals were charged with smuggling goods valued at 3.9 million shekels.

According to the indictment in that case, cartons of cigarettes, iPhones, batteries, communication cables and vehicle spare parts were smuggled into Gaza.