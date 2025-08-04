Sources in the Prime Minister's office believe that Benjamin Netanyahu has made a fundamental decision to capture and the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Swords of Iron.

According to them, ministers who have spoken with Netanyahu recently heard from him about his intention to expand operations in Gaza, and even reported that he used the words "capturing the strip."

According to reports, if the decision is implemented, it would contradict the position of the IDF and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who oppose such a large-scale operation at this stage.

Tomorrow, the political leadership is expected to hold a special meeting regarding the continuation of the military operation, including the possibility of significantly expanding it.