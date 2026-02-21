The Arab-Israeli news website Al-Jarmak has reported on ongoing efforts within the Arab community to raise funds and deliver assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the outlet, Louay Khateeb, a member of the Bnei HaKfar activist movement, said the group is continuing its annual campaign to support Gazan residents. He acknowledged that the aid provided addresses only a fraction of the needs that have grown in the aftermath of the war.

Khateeb stated that the organization feels compelled to respond to the situation in Gaza, particularly during the month of Ramadan and amid rising food prices. He added that security officials had contacted the group and cautioned against running aid campaigns for Gaza. According to him, several organizations subsequently halted their activities, but Bnei HaKfar intends to continue its work despite what he described as “persecution and threats."

He also explained that direct delivery of assistance into Gaza is currently not possible. As a result, the organization is concentrating on transferring financial support through available legal channels to help families in need. A new campaign is expected to be launched in the coming days, potentially in cooperation with additional groups.

Majed Younis, who is also involved in fundraising efforts for Gaza, said that assistance delivered so far has included water, food, medical supplies and clothing. He noted that some of the aid was procured from local markets within Gaza in coordination with a local organization.