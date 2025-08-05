Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, harshly attacked Qatar, one of the main mediators in the talks for the release of hostages, on Monday evening, labeling it “the modern-day Nazi Germany.”

In a post published on X, Netanyahu wrote: “Qatar is the main force behind the unprecedented wave of antisemitism around the world, not seen since the 1930s and 1940s. Qatar is the modern-day Nazi Germany.”

He further added, “Every Jew around the world is in grave danger because of the decades-long vilification of Jews and the Jewish state by Qatar, fueled by the billions of dollars they pour into it.”

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu compared Qatar’s ruler and his family to Nazi Germany’s leaders: “The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani), and his mother, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, are the modern-day Hitler and Goebbels.”

While Qatar has mediated between Israel and Hamas in the talks on a ceasefire and hostage release deal, it has often come under fire for continuing to harbor Hamas terrorists in its territory and providing support to the terror group.

In May, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published scathing retorts against Qatar after Qatar criticized Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In response, Netanyahu said, "Israel is fighting a just war with just means. After the October 7 atrocities, Prime Minister Netanyahu defined the War of Redemption as a war between civilization and barbarism."

"The time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it's on the side of civilization or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism. Israel will win this just war with just means," the Prime Minister added.

Qatar later fired back at what it described as Netanyahu’s “inflammatory statements”.

“The State of Qatar firmly rejects the inflammatory statements issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility. Portraying the ongoing aggression against Gaza as a defense of ‘civilization’ echoes the rhetoric of regimes throughout history that have used false narratives to justify crimes against innocent civilians,” said Dr. Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Last week, it was reported that Israeli officials believe that Qatar is leading Hamas’s propaganda campaign about a "famine in Gaza".

The campaign portrays Israel as the direct cause of a "famine crisis in Gaza" and is being amplified by major media outlets around the world. Some Israeli media outlets are also echoing Hamas’s narrative, amid the circulation of disturbing images of severely underweight children in Gaza.