Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded Wednesday morning to harsh criticism leveled by Yair Netanyahu against IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, praising Zamir's performance since taking office.

According to Katz, "Yes, exactly as reported, I recommended Eyal Zamir for the position of Chief of Staff, and the Prime Minister and the government approved my recommendation. I believed that at the crossroads the IDF was facing, he was the most suitable candidate for building and deploying the force in response to the many security challenges before us due to his security outlook, capabilities, and extensive experience."

Katz added that the IDF is currently operating assertively and extensively in several sectors under Zamir's leadership and in coordination with the political echelon. "Under his leadership, and together with the brave commanders and soldiers of the IDF, and with the guidance of the political leadership, the IDF is operating under an offensive policy and forcefully in Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and other sectors - and led an amazing, unprecedented, and victorious campaign against Iran."

He also mentioned IDF achievements in Gaza, saying, "Operation 'Gideon’s Chariots' has brought numerous successes against Hamas in Gaza. Entire areas were captured and cleared of terrorists and terror infrastructures, both above and below ground, which were completely destroyed for the first time."

Katz also addressed the issue of the hostages still being held in Gaza, stating, "Hamas’ refusal to release the hostages necessitates additional decisions regarding how to advance the war’s objectives: eliminating Hamas while creating conditions for the release of the hostages and ensuring the safety of Israeli settlements forever."

Finally, he emphasized the role of the Chief of Staff and IDF’s commitment to political decisions, "It is the Chief of Staff’s right and duty to express his position in appropriate forums, and after decisions are made by the political echelon, the IDF will carry out with determination and professionalism whatever is decided - as it has done so far in all sectors - until the war’s objectives are achieved. As Defense Minister, appointed to be the government representative responsible for the IDF, it is my duty to ensure that these actions are carried out - and they will be."