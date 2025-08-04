The condition of the IDF soldier who was severely injured last week when a flammable substance ignited at a military base in southern Israel continues to decline.

At first, the soldier was evacuated to a hospital in moderate condition, but his condition has worsened over the past few days.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the incident is currently under investigation by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), which is examining the circumstances and conflicting accounts related to the event. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General’s Office for review.

According to testimony obtained by i24NEWS, the soldier was sitting in a designated smoking area when an NCO allegedly ordered another soldier to pour fuel near him, resulting in the injured soldier catching fire.

However, military sources presented a different version of events. They stated that the NCO had instructed the soldier to refuel a nearby leaf blower, but the fuel can’s cap was secured with a zip tie. The soldier reportedly attempted to cut the zip tie using a lighter, which triggered an explosion. The NCO sustained minor injuries to his hand.

The injured soldier was transported to the hospital with upper-body burns. His family reported that doctors are fighting to stabilize his condition. In response to the incident, the Military Police have launched an investigation to determine what happened.

A soldier in the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (585), Southern Brigade, Gaza Division, was severely injured in an operational accident in the communities near the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified. Another soldier sustained moderate injuries in the same incident, while two others were lightly injured.

Last week, Kan 11 News reported a recent increase in operational accidents in the IDF, particularly since fighting in Gaza resumed in March. These incidents include munitions and weapons explosions, firing irregularities, friendly fire, and combat-related traffic accidents.

According to IDF data, out of the 451 soldiers who have fallen since the beginning of the maneuver, at least 77 died in operational accidents - accounting for 17% of the total.

Among these, 31 soldiers were killed by friendly fire, 28 in accidents involving munitions, weapons, or ammunition, seven in military vehicle accidents, six due to firing irregularities, and five as a result of work accidents or weather-related damage.