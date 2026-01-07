The IDF is advancing a new values-driven initiative designed to enable new immigrants already living in Israel to integrate into high-quality military service under the “Phase B" program. The initiative is aimed at immigrants aged 26 and over and seeks to harness their motivation and willingness to contribute to the State of Israel in the most effective manner.

At the heart of the initiative is the principle of maximizing capabilities. The IDF is targeting immigrants who have already tied their future to Israel and are physically present in the country, offering them a wide range of roles, both positions requiring specific professional skills and general roles that contribute to the military and home-front efforts.

This represents a dual benefit: the IDF gains mature, high-quality manpower, while immigrants gain a strong sense of belonging. Participants in the program will be assigned according to their personal profiles and the operational needs of the IDF. Some will serve in roles that utilize prior professional expertise, such as technology, medicine, and languages, while others will be placed in administrative, logistics, and general support positions.

As a result, the IDF benefits from an infusion of skilled and motivated personnel, and immigrants receive a meaningful gateway into Israeli society, along with a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

The official call to join these tracks is expected to be issued in the coming days by the IDF’s Personnel Directorate. The initiative is being carried out in coordination with immigrant absorption bodies, including the Jewish Agency and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, with a shared objective of supporting immigrants’ optimal integration into Israeli society, where service in the IDF remains a central pillar.

A source familiar with the details explained that the initiative emerged from the understanding that there is significant, yet untapped, potential among the immigrant population living in Israel. Against the backdrop of the ongoing war and the operational need to expand the ranks, the IDF has identified an opportunity to integrate high-quality individuals who arrive with a strong desire to contribute.

Many of these immigrants came to Israel out of Zionist conviction and a wish to be part of the Israeli story. The IDF is now opening the door for them to do so in uniform. Their integrationparticularly into the reserve system, is expected to reinforce various units and deepen the bond between new immigrants and the IDF as the people’s army.