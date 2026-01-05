חשודים בהסתה נעצרו דוברות המשטרה

Yasam officers from the Judea Precinct arrested two suspects from the villages of Dura and a-Duwara-Bani Na'im on Monday morning following incendiary posts on social media. The arrest was conducted in collaboration with the IDF Yehuda Brigade and directed by Central Command intelligence.

The first suspect, a resident of a-Duwara-Bani Na'im in his 20s who is affiliated with Hamas, was arrested following a precise operation by the Judea Yassam directed by the Roe"h Command Center and regional military intelligence. The suspect allegedly published provocative content calling for terror attacks against Israel.

Later in the evening, the officers arrested a suspect from the village of Dura, who is also an affiliate of Hamas.

The suspect allegedly operated on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram and published content encouraging attacks in Judea and Samaria.

During searches carried out during the arrests, law enforcement seized cell phones and a computer, which were allegedly used by the two to publish the content. The two suspects were taken for questioning at the Hebron police station.