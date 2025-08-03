Last Tuesday, a serious incident took place at the Paran Brigade base, leaving a 20-year-old soldier with moderate injuries and burns covering approximately 30% of his body.

According to testimony obtained by i24NEWS, the soldier was sitting in a designated smoking area when a sergeant allegedly ordered another soldier to pour fuel near him, resulting in the injured soldier catching fire.

However, military sources presented a different version of events. They stated that the sergeant had instructed the soldier to refuel a nearby leaf blower, but the fuel can’s cap was secured with a zip tie. The soldier reportedly attempted to cut the zip tie using a lighter, which triggered an explosion. The sergeant sustained minor injuries to his hand.

The injured soldier was transported to the hospital with upper-body burns. His family reported that doctors are fighting to stabilize his condition. In response to the incident, the Military Police have launched an investigation to determine what happened.