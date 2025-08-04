Sky News Australia host Rowan Dean on Sunday ripped those who participated in an anti-Israel march across Sydney's Harbor Bridge and called on them to support hostage Evyatar David, in the wake of the horrific video released by Hamas showing David severely malnourished.

“Let me just make the point, it's called the March for Humanity or whatever. Let me tell you, unless you are holding up banners for this man, Evyatar David, a video was released, I'm about to show you the video, it's just, it's very distressing content, so if you don't want to look, turn away. But this footage was released by Hamas, that's the first thing to say, but the family of Evyatar David, who there is saying he is in one of the tunnels, he's a hostage and he's digging his own grave,” said Dean.

“And this was released by Hamas, but the family, more importantly, of Evyatar David want this video to be seen, to show the horror of what this young man has been forced to endure since October 7th 2023. This is horrific. This is who you are supporting if you march on the bridge today, you are supporting the people who do this,” he added.

“Hang your heads in shame, absolutely disgusting,” continued Dean. “You hypocrites who say you are doing this for humanity, where's the humanity for that man, Evyatar David? Where is your humanity, you disgusting grubs? Every person on that bridge should hang their head in shame. And let me tell you, if you're a politician and you're doing that and you're walking out there, don't ever, ever, ever expect a vote from any sensible Australian ever again, in my opinion, and you know who you are, hang your head in shame.”