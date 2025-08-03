Tens of thousands marched across Sydney's Harbor Bridge on Sunday in an anti-Israel demonstration dubbed the "March for Humanity," amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

New South Wales police reported attendance reached up to 90,000, while organizers from the Palestine Action Group Sydney claimed as many as 300,000 participated. The event went ahead following a Supreme Court ruling permitting the march despite attempts by state officials to block the use of the iconic bridge.

Demonstrators, including families and elderly participants, chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags. Many carried umbrellas in the heavy rain, and some held up pots and pans to symbolize Hamas' claims of hunger in Gaza. A large photograph of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was prominently displayed by one participant.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Peter McKenna stated that over a thousand police were deployed due to crowd concerns, but no injuries were reported.

A similar protest took place in Melbourne the same day.

The march follows growing international pressure on Israel, with France, Canada, and Britain considering recognition of a Palestinian state. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while supporting a two-state solution, has not officially recognized Palestine.