Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday night at length with the families of the hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David , after videos of the two of them in difficult conditions were released.

The Prime Minister expressed profound shock over the materials distributed by the terror organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and told the families that the efforts to return all our hostages are ongoing, and will continue constantly and relentlessly.

The Prime Minister conveyed, in his wife Sara's name, a great embrace to the families, telling them that she is heartbroken over the unbearable videos.

"The cruelty of Hamas has no boundaries. While the State of Israel is allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, the terrorists of Hamas are deliberately starving our hostages and document them in a cynical and evil manner,” Netanyahu told the families.

“The terrorists of Hamas are deliberately starving the residents of the Strip as well, preventing them from receiving the aid and stirring up a slanderous propaganda campaign against Israel,” he added.

“The entire world must take a stand in a clear message against the criminal Nazi abuse perpetrated by the Hamas terror organization," concluded Netanyahu.