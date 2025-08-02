There is growing pessimism in Israel regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire, Channel 12 News reported on Friday evening.

A diplomatic source involved in the details of the negotiations warned that "the talks are in the process of collapsing."

"From Israel's perspective, a partial agreement is not on the table," the source clarified. "Now, due to Hamas's refusal, the prospect of securing the release of hostages through an agreement seems out of sight. Israel is preparing to intensify the campaign to defeat Hamas."

According to the report, senior members of the terror organization have cut off contact from the talks and moved to Turkey, amid an escalating starvation campaign that is increasing international pressure on Israel.

The Israeli source noted that advancing a comprehensive agreement could take a long time, and in the meantime, Hamas is placing Israel at a crossroads - whether to wait for an agreement that is not materializing or to escalate the fighting, risking the lives of the hostages still held in Gaza.

On Thursday, a source in the murderous terrorist organization Hamas told the Saudi channel Al-Hadath that the organization informed mediators of a freeze in negotiations for a ceasefire agreement, due to the worsening hunger situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the source, Hamas's return to the negotiating table is contingent on a significant improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Israel decided to shift its policy in the Gaza Strip and allow "humanitarian" pauses and aid deliveries to residents due to heavy US pressure .

According to Kan News, security officials voiced criticism of the humanitarian pauses, arguing that they undermine leverage in negotiations for the hostages' release, by providing Hamas with one of its key demands, with no action necessary on the part of the terror group.

The rationale for implementing these pauses, which effectively function as temporary ceasefires, is to put pressure on the UN, which claims it is unable to operate effectively in active combat zones.

Meanwhile, footage from Gaza shows residents shopping freely , buying and walking through the fruit and vegetable market, where some of the produce is visibly from Israel. Customers are seen paying with Israeli currency, and Israeli canned goods are seen among the stalls. The footage starkly contrasts with Hamas' propaganda claiming that Gaza is suffering "starvation" - a propaganda campaign that Israel increasingly believes is spearheaded by Qatar and which has made extensive use of false information.

