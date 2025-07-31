White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will visit Gaza together to see the situation on the ground and formulate a new solution to deliver humanitarian aid into the Strip.

"I know the topic of Israel is on everyone's mind. I have an update from Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who I got off the phone with this morning. Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials today in Israel on the topic of delivering much-needed food and aid to Gaza," Leavitt said at a press briefing today (Tuesday).

"President Trump is a humanitarian with a big heart, and that's why he sent Special Envoy Witkoff to the region in an effort to save lives and end this crisis. Tomorrow, Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear first-hand about this dire situation on the ground. The Special Envoy and the Ambassador will brief the President immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region, and we will provide more details for all of you once that plan is approved and agreed on by the President of the United States," she said.

Witkoff met with Netanyahu this afternoon.

Earlier today, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!"

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commended the President, stating that he "nails it," adding, "In 'Southern-speak,' he tells how the cow eats the cabbage! Thanks Mr President!"

Earlier this week, Trump spoke about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and said that, according to what he sees on television, the assessment that there is no starvation in Gaza is wrong, noting that "those children look very hungry. But we're giving a lot of money and a lot of food."