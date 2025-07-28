An 85-year-old man who was moderately wounded when an Iranian missile hit his home in Rehovot in June passed away on Monday at Kaplan Hospital in the city after being hospitalized for over a month.

The man was rescued from under the wreckage by Zaka volunteers who arrived a the scene shortly after the impact. He will be laid to rest today in Rehovot.

Elhanan Roth, the commander of the ZAKA-360 unit, who oversaw the forces at the scene, stated: "This is a difficult day for me and the volunteers. We rescued wounded and trapped individuals from the severe destruction, and from one of the apartments, we heard the voice of the elderly man, who was moderately injured. We approached the wreckage and spoke to him to understand his condition, and after that, with assistance from additional forces, we retrieved him from the rubble. Today, we unfortunately received news of his death."

The incident occurred on June 15th, at around 3:00 a.m., when Rehovot sustained two direct hits during an Iranian ballistic missile barrage.

Several residential buildings were destroyed where the victim was injured, and severe damage was caused to buildings and stores within a range of hundreds of meters from the impact site.

37 injured victims were evacuated to hospitals, including two in severe condition, 12 in moderate condition, and 23 with minor injuries. Earlier this month, Leah Mosquera, a 49-year-old Philippine national from Negros Occidental, succumbed to her wounds sustained in the missile impact.