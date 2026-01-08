A recent revision to the security order allows the confiscation of vehicles and equipment used for transporting waste, burning garbage, and illegal dumping.

The revision, which was recently approved, follows a decision by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to define the phenomenon of waste fires as a national security issue.

The amended order enables more effective enforcement of the law, allowing the imposition of harsh sanctions on individuals who harm the environment and civilian security.

The revision is part of ongoing efforts to prevent severe pollution caused by waste and the serious health consequences which the fires themselves pose, while deterring environmental offenders.

IDF Central Command chief Avi Bluth is expected to sign the order in the coming days, and enforcement on the ground will begin immediately thereafter.

"The decision to define the fires as a security issue was not just a declaration, but a commitment to action," Katz said. "The revision to the security order brings with it the real ability to act effectively against those who harm the environment and citizen security, while creating a clear deterrent with the aim of eliminating the phenomenon at its roots."