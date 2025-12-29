Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday announced that Jews will be allowed to visit Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) during daylight hours, for the first time in 25 years.

The decision marks a dramatic change in the policies governing the site: Since the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva at Joseph's Tomb was evacuated in the year 2000, there have been no organized visits by Jews during daylight hours.

During the next visit to the site, the Jewish visitors will be allowed to remain at the compound until 8:00 a.m., instead of being required to leave by 4:00 a.m. The change will also allow the Shacharit (morning) prayers to be held at the site.

Later, the option of allowing Jews to remain at the site for additional hours will also be examined.

All Jewish visitors to the site are currently required to arrive only during the nighttime hours, and only in cooperation with Israeli security forces.

The Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva responded: "We praise the Defense Minister's decision, which is correct from a moral, historical, and security standpoint. It is time that Jews be allowed to stay at Joseph's Tomb in daylight, proudly, and not [only] as thieves in the night. This is the first step towards the full return of Jews to Shechem and to the tomb of Joseph the Righteous."

"This past Shabbat (Sabbath), we read in the Torah about the reunion between Joseph the Righteous and his brothers, and we hope that soon, the entire nation of Israel will be able to reunite, with Joseph's Tomb under full and permanent Jewish control."