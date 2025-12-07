The Hadassah and Rambam medical centers are reporting an unusual overload in their pediatric intensive care units due to the spread of winter illnesses, especially influenza and measles.

Hadassah Ein Kerem and Hadassah Mount Scopus are currently tending to many children who are hospitalized due to the flu. The patients are in stable condition, but some require respiratory support.

At the intensive care unit in Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant is in critical condition, sedated, and on a ventilator due to influenza complications. In addition, a five-year-old girl with measles was put on a ventilator upon arrival due to obstructed airways; she is in severe but stable condition.

At the same time, four infants are attached to ECMO machines at Rambam Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit, a situation that has occurred at the unit since the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the infants, ages 8 and 13 months, are in severe conditions due to flu complications.

Another infant has been on an ECMO machine since last week due to measles complications; his condition continues to be severe. A fourth infant is attached to an ECMO machine due to a non-viral medical condition.