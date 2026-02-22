The Israeli Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that an unvaccinated six-year-old boy died overnight from measles. The boy was brought in critical condition to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead after attempting to revive him.

The ministry notes that among the other 15 fatal cases, most were healthy infants and children without prior conditions, who were not vaccinated for measles.

The ministry also emphasizes the critical importance of seeking medical treatment promptly upon the appearance of symptoms or suspicion of infection. Timely medical attention can save lives.