The Ministry of Health announced this evening (Thursday) that an 11-month-old baby died due to complications from measles. According to the ministry's statement, the baby had no underlying health conditions but had not been vaccinated.

The baby was transferred yesterday to Hadassah from another hospital in critical condition. The medical center reported that upon arrival, the baby was connected to an ECMO machine by the ECMO technician at Hadassah, and the pediatric intensive care unit team fought for her life for several hours.

Despite medical efforts, the doctors were forced to declare her death this evening. "We share in the family's sorrow," the medical center stated.

This case adds to 12 other deaths from the disease that have occurred so far, most of them healthy infants who were not vaccinated.

The Ministry emphasizes: "Timely medical treatment upon the onset of symptoms or suspicion of infection saves lives."

The Ministry of Health further stated that measles is a preventable disease through an effective and safe vaccine, recommended for all children at the ages of one and six.

In areas where outbreaks of the disease occur, it is recommended to administer the second dose at 18 months, and even to vaccinate infants aged 6-11 months.

The Ministry recommends that those who are unvaccinated - as well as parents of infants who have been vaccinated with only one dose at an early age - avoid participating in crowded events in areas where outbreaks are present, due to the high risk of infection.