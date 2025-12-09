An 11-month-old infant passed away on Tuesday after contracting measles and suffering from complications of the disease.

The Health Ministry stated that the infant, who had not been vaccinated and had no preexisting conditions, was transferred last week from Poriya Hospital in Tiberias to Ramam Medical Center in Haifa, where he was connected to an ECMO machine. However, despite the doctors' efforts, he succumbed to his illness.

According to the ministry, the 11 other fatal cases since the outbreak began were also among healthy infants who were not vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that measles can be prevented through routine, safe, and effective vaccination. “The vaccine saves lives,” the ministry stated. According to the recommendations, children should be vaccinated at the age of one year and again at the age of six, as part of the regular vaccination schedule.

In areas with active outbreaks, it is recommended to bring the second dose forward to the age of one and a half, as well as vaccinate infants aged 6 to 11 months. The Ministry of Health warns against participating in mass events in cities where outbreaks exist, especially for those who are not vaccinated.

The areas defined as having outbreaks include: Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modiin Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, Safed, Netivot, Haifa, Tiberias, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, and the community of Tekoa.

In these locations, dedicated vaccination stations, Mother and Child clinics (Tipat Halav), and health funds are operating, and vaccine availability does not require scheduling an appointment in advance.