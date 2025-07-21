Hamas Beit Hanoun Battalion commander, one of the senior terrorists responsible for launching rockets and mortars at southern Israeli communities and orchestrating attacks on IDF forces, was eliminated in a targeted strike, journalist Almog Boker reported.

The terrorist, who commanded the battalion behind sustained rocket fire on Sderot and surrounding Gaza-border communities, also played a central role in the deadly attack in Beit Hanoun that killed five soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

In May 2024, reports claimed the same senior figure had been killed in an IDF strike. However, he was later seen attending the funeral of another senior terrorist in northern Gaza.

The IDF later confirmed that the terrorist had survived elimination attempt.

This time, it appears that the Beit Hanoun commander, who is one of Hamas’ top figures in rocket operations and ground combat in the area, has in fact been eliminated, marking another step in the IDF’s effort to disrupt terrorist infrastructure and weaken Hamas’ operational leadership.