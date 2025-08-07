The IDF announced that the Givati Brigade, operating under the command of the 162nd Division, have been active over the past month in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots”.

Givati troops, together with the Combat Engineering and Armored Corps, dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites both above and below ground.

In coordination with the Israeli Air Force, numerous targets were struck - including military structures, observation posts, and sniper positions that posed a threat to our troops.

In coordination with the Yahalom unit, the troops dismantled dozens of tunnel shafts and several underground tunnel routes.

The IDF stated that as a result of the operation, Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion has ceased to function as an organized military force - the companies that comprised it are no longer operational, and the vast majority of the terrorists who operated in the area have been eliminated.

The commander of the Givati Brigade stated that "we dealt a significant blow to Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion."

The military added that troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against terror organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of Israel.