As part of IDF operational activity in the area of Jabaliya, IAF special forces and the 'Yahalom' Unit eliminated the terrorist Hussein Fiad, the Commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion, during special operational activity in an underground area.

Fiad was responsible for launching a significant number of the anti-tank missiles that were fired at Israeli territory throughout the war, along with extensive mortar fire toward Israeli communities near the northern Gaza Strip.

Fiad's elimination is part of the IDF's operational activity above and below ground to locate tunnels and eliminate the terrorists operating within them.