In recent weeks, troops from Unit 367 from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the Northern Gaza Brigade, have been operating in the Beit Hanoun area of Gaza to dismantle the remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area, both above and below ground.

The infrastructure sites are located east of the Yellow Line, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Overnight, the Kfir Brigade troops together with Yahalom Unit soldiers dismantled the underground tunnel route where three of their fellow battalion members CPT Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, SFC (Res.) Hillel Diener, and SSGT Netanel Pessach fell exactly 11 months ago during an encounter with terrorists during an encounter with terrorists.

The dismantled tunnel was approximately one kilometer long and dozens of meters deep.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command continue operating in the area to remove any immediate threat to the troops and to the residents of the western Negev, in order to ensure the security of Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed following the operation.