Tens of thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Rabat on Sunday, protesting against the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and demanding the Moroccan government sever its diplomatic ties with Israel, AFP reported.

The rally saw participants waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and holding signs urging the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Chants such as “It’s a disgrace, Gaza is under fire,” “Lift the blockade,” and “No to normalization” echoed through the crowd.

The demonstration was organized by a coalition of political and civil society groups, including the Islamist Al-Adl Wal-Ihssane movement and various leftist parties, reflecting growing opposition within the kingdom to its 2020 normalization agreement with Israel.

Morocco restored diplomatic ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered initiative that has led to increased cooperation between the two countries.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, there have been recurring mass protests in Morocco urging the government to withdraw from the normalization agreement.

A protest in December of 2023 saw thousands staging a march in Rabat, demanding an end to Morocco's ties with Israel.

Last July, thousands of Moroccans demonstrated in the northern city of Tangier in support of the Palestinian Arab people and against Morocco's ties with Israel.