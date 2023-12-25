Thousands of protesters staged a large pro-Palestinian Arab march in Rabat on Sunday, demanding an end to Morocco's ties with Israel, Reuters reported.

Protests against Israel's war in Gaza have repeatedly drawn thousands of people in Morocco since the conflict began on October 7, according to the report.

Sunday's march was co-organized by leftist groups and the outlawed but tolerated Al-Adl wal-Ihsan Islamists.

Most of the 10,000 protesters appeared to be Islamists with men marching separately from women, waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and holding placards reading "resistance till victory", "stop Moroccan government normalization with Israel" and "free Palestine".

The protesters also called for a boycott of brands they accuse of supporting Israel.

Morocco renewed its official relations with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020.

Although Morocco and Israel have not yet completed the process of setting up full embassies in each other's countries as they agreed, they have moved closer together, signing a defense cooperation pact, among other things.