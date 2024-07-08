Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated on Sunday in the northern city of Tangier in support of the Palestinian Arab people and against Morocco's ties with Israel, AFP reported.

"Gaza is not alone," chanted the protesters during, who took to the streets of the coastal city after reports last month of an Israeli ship's docking in Tangier port.

Coming from the United States, the ship made a pit stop in Tangier on June 19, according to Israeli media.

Moroccan authorities have yet to confirm the reports.

Protests against Israel's war in Gaza have repeatedly drawn thousands of people in Morocco since the conflict began on October 7.

A protest in December saw thousands staging a march in Rabat, demanding an end to Morocco's ties with Israel.

Sunday's protests also called on the kingdom to end its ties with Israel, according to AFP.

Morocco renewed its official relations with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020.

Although Morocco and Israel have not yet completed the process of setting up full embassies in each other's countries as they agreed, they have moved closer together, signing a defense cooperation pact, among other things.

Morocco has officially denounced what it said were "flagrant violations of the provisions of international law" by Israel in its war against Hamas, but has not given any indication that normalization with Israel would be undone.