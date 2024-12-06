Five Israelis were killed Friday in a traffic accident in Morocco.

The five are part of a group which traveled to Morocco to visit the gravesites of righteous Jews.

ZAKA reported that the traffic accident took place at about 10:00 a.m. local time, near the city of Ouarzazate in south-central Morocco. The vehicle in which the five were traveling apparently lost control and overturned, killing all of the travelers.

Haim Weingarten, Deputy Director General of ZAKA, said: "From the moment we received a report of this difficult incident, our international unit has been working with Moroccan authorities to speed up the process of identifying and releasing the bodies, as well as to aid the families in everything related to bringing them for burial."

A few months ago, Israel's National Security COuncil recommended avoiding unnecessary travel to Morocco, and raised the threat level to Level 3 - moderate threat, explaining that the decision was made "in light of the concern that terror sources will try to harm Israelis staying in Morocco."