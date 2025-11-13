For the first time since October 7, Morocco will resume flights to and from Israel, Channel 12 News reported Wednesday evening.

Starting Thursday, Israeli citizens will once again be able to enter Morocco, marking the first Muslim country that signed the Abraham Accords to restore air connectivity with Israel since the war in Gaza began.

The move follows discussions between Transportation Minister Miri Regev and her Moroccan counterpart and received approval from the Civil Aviation Authority in Israel and its Moroccan equivalent.

Following the decision, Israeli airlines are expected to restart ticket sales and resume direct flights to Marrakesh and Casablanca - routes that have not operated for nearly two years.

Industry sources say the Moroccan decision follows recent efforts to reestablish ties between transportation and security officials from both countries, with the goal of restoring two-way tourism to pre-war levels.

Prior to the suspension, the routes operated at near-full capacity and ranked among the most popular destinations for Israeli travelers.