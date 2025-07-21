Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested to cancel his scheduled testimony this week in his ongoing trial, following a diagnosis of an intestinal infection believed to have been caused by spoiled food. The Jerusalem District Court accepted the request.

In a submission to the court, details of the Prime Minister's medical condition were provided, stating: “In light of this, the honorable court is requested to cancel the Prime Minister’s testimony on Monday and Tuesday.”

It was further noted that Netanyahu “will make an effort to testify for at least part of the session on Wednesday, depending on the improvement of his medical condition.”

The prosecution consented to the request, stating: “Under the circumstances that have arisen and in light of the medical certificate, we cannot object. However, given the numerous hearings that have recently been canceled, we request that instead of the two hearings now requested to be canceled, the defendant testify on Wednesday and Thursday this week.”

Following medical tests, the Prime Minister’s condition was defined as good. He received treatment for dehydration and, in accordance with his doctors’ instructions, will rest at home for the next three days.

Due to the upcoming court recess, Netanyahu is expected to resume his testimony at the beginning of September.