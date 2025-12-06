Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for pardon, describing it to Politico as an "extraordinary" request.

Confirming that his office had received Netanyahu's request for pardon, Herzog stressed: "This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people. The well-being of the Israeli people is my first, second and third priority."

Politico also referred to pardon granted by Herzog's father, the late President Chaim Herzog, to senior Shin Bet officials involved in the Kav (Busline) 300 affair, even before there was a conviction to pardon.

"Everybody understands that any pre-emptive pardon has to be considered on the merits," he told the news outlet. "On the one hand, the full equality under the law, or in front of the law, as we say in Israel. And on the other hand, of course, the unique circumstances of each and every case."

Regarding Netanyahu's pardon request, he stressed, "I respect President Trump’s friendship and his opinion. Why? Because as I tell many Israelis, it is the same President Trump we begged and asked to bring back our hostages and who led bravely an enormous step to bring back our hostages and get the UN Security Council resolution through. But Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country, and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements."

Politico also asked whether Herzog fears potential consequences from Trump if he refuses Netanyahu's request.

"I really don’t think I should discuss such an issue publicly," he responded. "Our relations with President Trump and with his administration are warm, frank and open."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday spoke about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for pardon, stressing that his only consideration in the matter is the good of the nation.

"The issue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon is clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities," Herzog said in a Hebrew-language video statement.

"I have already clarified that it will be handled in the most correct and precise manner. I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society."

He added: "One thing is clear to me: Violent discourse will not impact me; on the other hand, respectful discourse will definitely create a discussion. I invite the Israeli public to the President's Residence website to express their opinions and respond appropriately."