Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was examined in his home on Saturday night by Professor Alon Hershko, head of the internal medicine department at Hadassah Ein Kerem, after he began feeling unwell.

Upon examination, Prof. Hershko found that the Prime Minister was suffering from intestinal inflammation caused by eating spoiled food. Later, it was also found that he was suffering from dehydration as well, which accompanied the illness.

The Prime Minister's Office updated that his condition is considered good, and he is receiving fluids through IV per the doctors' recommendation.

It further stated that "following the doctors' instructions, the Prime Minister will rest at home for the next three days and will oversee government affairs from there."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: "I wish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a full recovery and robust health. The people of Israel need you strong so you can continue to lead, with courage and determination, all the good things we are doing together for the nation, the state, and security - on all fronts."