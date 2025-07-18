US Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rudy Yakym (R-IN) introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning the slogan “Globalize the Intifada” as a call to violence against Israeli and Jewish people across the world. The resolution urges national, state, and local leaders to condemn the antisemitic slogan.

“There should be no ambiguity — ‘Globalize the Intifada’ is hate speech, plain and simple,” said Rep. Gottheimer. “‘The Intifada’ refers to a horrific wave of terror attacks that killed thousands of Jews. Globalizing it is a direct call for violence against Jews, and it must be condemned. I’m against hate speech targeting anyone — and everyone should be. It’s insane and unacceptable to me that this antisemitic rhetoric is spreading rampant across our country. Words like these incite violence, fuel hate, and put Jewish families at risk. At a time when antisemitic violence is at record highs, we must stand united to condemn this antisemitic hate speech and take meaningful action to combat rising Jew hatred.”

“There are no two sides about the meaning of this slogan,” said Rep. Yakym. “Condemning it should be common sense, but some would rather play politics than tell the truth. The violence and hatred directed at Jewish and Israeli people is reprehensible. No one, especially in America, should have to live in fear for their safety, or even their life, because of their religion or ethnicity. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution alongside my friend, Representative Gottheimer.”

The resolution states, "The slogan, 'Globalize the Intifada', is a call for violence against Israeli and Jewish people across the world; the slogan undermines the safety and security of Israeli and Jewish people in their communities; those truly committed to Middle East peace should refrain from affirming, chanting, or displaying the slogan; organizers of demonstrations truly committed to Middle East peace should denounce participants that affirm, chant, or display the slogan; the slogan must be strongly and unequivocally condemned by national, State, and local leaders."

The resolution was introduced one day after Rep. Gottheimer and other Democratic Congressmen met with the Democratic Party's nominee for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani has faced controversy over his radical positions, including his refusal to condemn the phrase "Globalize the Intifada."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated in an interview with Punchbowl News earlier this week that Mamdani’s failure to condemn the phrase "Globalize the intifada" will "be part of our discussion." The House Democratic leader emphasized the need for Mamdani "to reassure" the Jewish community and others that "he’s going to stand up for their safety and security."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also said on Wednesday that she told Mamdani that he needs to make amends with the city’s Jewish community.

Speaking in an interview on MSNBC, Hochul said she told Mamdani, “‘You have a lot of healing to do with the Jewish community. Many of your words have been hurtful and hateful to people in their interpretation.”

“No one should have to worry about being in the city and feeling less safe because of who the mayor is and their religious beliefs. So that was important. I raised that concern,” Hochul added.