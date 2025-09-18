US delegation at Peduel lookout יוסי פונס, לע״ם

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan held a briefing on the 'Balcony of the State' in Peduel for the largest-ever delegation of U.S. congressmen visiting Israel.

The massive delegation, organized by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, includes 250 lawmakers from 50 U.S. states. During their visit, the delegation is holding political discussions, meetings, and tours.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told the delegation: “The establishment of a Palestinian state here, on these hills around us, in this terrain of hills and mountains that you see, would turn Israel’s coastal plain—which constitutes the majority of the country—into an easy target and endanger Israel’s security.”

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan added: “We are here to stay. Our settlements and control over these hills are not only a matter of historical justice—they form Israel’s security belt.”