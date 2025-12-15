Mike Johnson, Israel Ganz Binyamin Regional Council Spokesperson

Yisrael Ganz, the Governor of Binyamin and Chairman of the Yesha Council, participated in an early Hanukkah candle lighting event that took place this past weekend in Congress, led by US House Speaker Mike Johnson. During the meeting, the senior American official sought to convey a message to the residents of Judea and Samaria: "You are the Maccabees of our time."

The festive candle lighting occurred against the backdrop of a significant surge in antisemitism worldwide, an event that culminated on Sunday with the severe terror attack in Australia. Johnson, who recently visited the Binyamin region as a guest in ancient Shiloh and offered a heartfelt prayer there with his wife, clarified that in every generation, there are those who seek to kill and harm Jews, but they succeed in flourishing and proving that it is possible to defeat the enemies-even when they are few against many.

"Everyone is free to celebrate and pray in whatever way they choose," Johnson stated. "Even during years under attack and in danger of expulsion, the Jewish people prospered and flourished. This is the essence of what we are celebrating today - the light of love and heroism will always lead us to better days."

Yisrael Ganz thanked the House Speaker for his support and clarified that, "The light we lit in Congress together with the US House Speaker is a clear answer to the darkness that seeks to extinguish us-whether through the terror attack in Australia, the waves of antisemitism globally, or the terrorism here in our land. The people of Israel are an eternal nation, and our enemies will never defeat us. Like the Maccabees, in our generation too, we will continue to shine, build, and grow stronger in the light of faith and heroism."