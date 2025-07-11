Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, and head of the Sexual Assault Court, on Friday published a letter of support for the victims of Haim Rotter, Chairman of the "Shomrim" organization, who was recently arrested following testimonies of serious sexual offenses he committed over many years.

In light of inquiries received by the special court for sexual offenses and the pressures being exerted on some of the victims not to testify, Rabbi Eliyahu unequivocally urged: "It is a mitzvah (Torah commandment) and obligation to report Haim Rotter to the police - this is not a sin, but the fulfillment of a Torah commandment."

In his letter, Rabbi Eliyahu expressed deep shock at the testimonies: "I was horrified to hear about the great cruelty of Haim Rotter. These are acts that the Torah compares to bloodshed."

Rabbi Eliyahu also emphasized that there is no place for shame or guilt on the part of the victims, citing the verse: "You shall not do a thing to the young girl... For as when a man rises against his neighbor and kills him, so it is with this matter." According to him, the perpetrator is likened to a murderer, but the victims are innocent of any wrongdoing.

He further added: "The harsher the punishment for him, the more the mitzvah of, 'And you shall remove evil from your midst,' and, 'All of Israel shall hear and fear,' will be fulfilled."

In light of the fear existing among some of the victims, the rabbi offered a solution: "Anyone who is afraid to approach the police is welcome to contact us at the court. We will assist with all the tools — halachic, psychological, and supportive — to eradicate this grave act."

Rabbi Eliyahu clarified that silence in the face of further harm falls under the prohibition, "You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor," and that it is the religious community's duty to protect the victims and prevent further harm to the children of Israel.