An Arab resident of Shechem (Nablus) who works in a building in the central city of Bnei Brak on Wednesday evening stole a sum of 60,000 NIS from the offices of a well-known yeshiva in the city.

The suspect knew the area well, and took advantage of several minutes of inattention to break into the yeshiva's offices through the window. Immediately afterwards, he disappeared.

A yeshiva student noticed the suspect escaping the scene and attempted to chase after him. After the yeshiva's management noticed that the money was missing, they called the Hashomrim organization to report the incident.

Hashomrim volunteers arrived at the scene and began searching the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, while at the same time taking footage from security cameras in the area.

Following efforts by many sources in the organization, the volunteers succeeded in tracking down the suspect, who had escaped to his home in Shechem. A number of religious figures in Shechem were involved in the story and on Wednesday night the money was returned to the yeshiva's management.

Haim Rotter, who heads the organization, said, "The organization's good connections with contractors in the city, and their desire to maintain calm and not cause a deterioration in the relationship with the residents, led to a quick solution for returning the money, and thus spared the yeshiva's deans great anguish."