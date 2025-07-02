A well-known figure in the haredi community was arrested early Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion Airport on suspicion of committing serious sexual offenses against minors.

The suspect, who returned to Israel after spending approximately two weeks abroad, was taken into custody by police officers at Ben Gurion Airport and transferred for questioning at the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak police station.

According to sources familiar with the case, the individual is a senior member of a well-known organization operating in Bnei Brak. He is regarded as someone close to the police and influential within the community. He reportedly left the country shortly after rumors about the allegations began to circulate.

The investigation into the suspect was launched around two weeks ago, following several serious complaints filed with the police.

About a week earlier, hints suggesting grave misconduct by the suspect began appearing on social media, which in turn led to the filing of multiple complaints.

A gag order has been imposed on additional details of the case.