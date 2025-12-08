At the 101st Annual Hanukkah Dinner of Yeshiva University in New York, where he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate, Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered a wide-ranging and forceful address that confronted the global surge in antisemitism and condemned extremist rhetoric in New York City.

In his address, Herzog affirmed the significance of the American Jewish community, demanded the release of Israel’s final remaining hostage, and thanked President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in securing the return of hostages from Gaza and advancing a new regional diplomatic vision.

Praising Yeshiva University as a pillar of Jewish life and vision, Herzog said, “For over a century, Yeshiva University has been a bastion of Jewish leadership, Jewish thought, and Jewish pride. The Torah and science that were generated within Yeshiva’s library and Beit Midrash have enhanced not only the Jewish collective. They have enriched modern civilization.”

Turning to the growing wave of antisemitism in the United States and worldwide, he warned, “Here in New York, and all across America, the turbulence is unnerving, and the challenges facing our people, the Jewish people, are growing.”

He added, “Institutional antisemitism, Holocaust inversion, conspiracies left and right, Jew-hatred platformed on social media, and moral bankruptcy masquerading as social justice have all disturbingly increased.”

“Where Jews were once ‘Yids’ in America, Zionists are now called ‘Zios.’ Jews are always the first, but never the last, to be demonized, targeted, ‘other-ized.’”

Addressing recent events in the city, President Herzog said, “Recent developments in New York City have raised a red flag.” He continued, “Here, we see the rise of a new mayor-elect who makes no effort to conceal his contempt for the Jewish democratic State of Israel, the only nation state of the Jewish people.”

Responding to recent protests outside a Manhattan synagogue, he said, “The incoming mayor’s response was to suggest that Jews who consider fulfilling the ultimate Zionist dream of making Aliyah are violating international law and the sanctity of the synagogue. This rhetoric is outrageous.”

“Returning to Zion and connecting to Israel have been cornerstones of Jewish faith and Jewish tradition for thousands of years.

“Delegitimizing the Jewish people’s right to their ancient homeland and their age-old dream of Jerusalem legitimizes violence and undermines freedom of religion.” Herzog also stressed that, “This is both anti-Jewish and anti-American.”

Calling for resolute action against antisemitism, the President declared, “We must use any legal means at our disposal-advocacy, education, leadership, civic engagement, media, social networks-to combat this surge of hate and antisemitism.”

Addressing extremists directly, he said, “To the haters and bullies, the vile influencers and violent protesters I say: you will never succeed!”

Turning to Israel’s national trauma following the October 7th massacre, President Herzog said, “All but one of our hostages are home-and we demand, and cry out, for the immediate release of our remaining hostage, our brother, the courageous Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili.”

He also described the immense toll on Israeli society and the heroism of civilians and soldiers alike, noting, “Never have Michal and I wept over so many people we never knew.” Herzog also noted that they conducted over 1,500 bereavement and shiva visits during the war.

The President emphasized the critical role of the United States following October 7th, stating, “From the very first hours of October 7th, America stood firmly by Israel’s side, demonstrating friendship and moral clarity.” He credited President Donald J. Trump with advancing hostage returns, saying, “Since assuming office, President Donald J. Trump’s personal involvement propelled the return from captivity of all but one of our precious sisters and brothers.”

Paying tribute to Captain Omer Neutra, whose body was returned from Gaza last month, he added, “It is so moving to see Omer’s parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, here with us tonight. This is a family of heroes!” He also expressed gratitude to Miriam Adelson for her role in the return of the hostages.

Thanking President Trump for his diplomatic leadership, President Herzog said, “President Trump outlined his plan for the Day After the War, demonstrating immense diplomatic craftsmanship.”

“His plan includes uprooting Hamas militants from Gaza and deterring our enemies, forming a basis for renewed dialogue across the Middle East - including with Syria, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia - and outlining a tangible, concrete path towards partnership, collaboration, and future peace throughout the region. I thank President Trump deeply for his leadership, for his courage, for his steadfast support of Israel and its well-being,” and concluded, “I pray that he will succeed in realizing his vision for a new horizon in the Middle East.”

Concluding his address, President Herzog declared, “Our people have been to hell and back, and yet we are here, and we shall overcome. We are an eternal people, therefore we know that this too shall pass, and that there will always be hope for our future. Each and every one of us in this hall has an obligation and a privilege to show up for Am Yisrael, the people of Israel, and the State of Israel.”